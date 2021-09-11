Confident Kenya eye group win at AfroBasket

Kenya are targeting a place in the quarter-finals of Fiba AfroBasket Championship slated for September 18-26 in Cameroon by winning their group.

The Africa Zone V representatives are currently in their final phase of preparations ahead of the 12-nation biennial competition to be held in Yaounde where Cameroon and Cape Verde lie in wait in Group “A”.

“The morale of the girls is high here in camp and they are looking forward to qualifying for quarters from their group. They want to top the group,” said former Kenyan international Angela Luchivya who is coordinating the team's travel.

Luchivya, Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Deputy Secretary General, said the side has been boosted by the arrival of Dubai-based international Rose Ouma. “Rose (Ouma) is happy and raring to go.”

She revealed that KBF was still doing last-ditch efforts to have America-based power forward Felmas Koronga, who is having a release issue with her university, on board.

The Lionesses rested on Saturday but will resume training at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Coach George Mayienga is expected to unveil his traveling squad on Monday, when the team will be handed the flag.

Currently, Mayienga has 16 players in camp to pick his final squad of 12.

“We might include two extra players just in case of a Covid-19 case,” noted Luchivya.

The Lionesses are scheduled to have their last coronavirus test on Monday ahead of departure on Tuesday.

Kenya’s last three outings at AfroBasket have ended in bottom-three-finishes. Lionesses will be making their seventh appearance at the AfroBasket having finished 12th (last) in 2007 in Senegal, 10th in 2013 in Mozambique and 11th in 2019 in Senegal.

A top-eight finish will be notable improvement for a side that shocked heavyweights Egypt 99-83 in the Zone V final to clinch the automatic ticket for continental championship.