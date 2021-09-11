Confident Kenya eye group win at AfroBasket

Kenya Lionesses players Georgia Adhiambo (left) and Natalie Akinyi

Kenya Lionesses players Georgia Adhiambo (left) and Natalie Akinyi during training at Nyayo National Stadium on September 05,2021 ahead of Fiba AfroBasket Championship to be held in Cameroon.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Africa Zone V representatives are currently in their final phase of preparations ahead of the 12-nation biennial competition to be held in Yaounde
  • Luchivya, Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Deputy Secretary General, said the side has been boosted by the arrival of Dubai-based international Rose Ouma
  • She revealed that KBF was still doing last-ditch efforts to have America-based power forward Felmas Koronga, who is having a release issue with her university, on board

Kenya are targeting a place in the quarter-finals of Fiba AfroBasket Championship slated for September 18-26 in Cameroon by winning their group.

