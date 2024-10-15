Comfort Zone dictates Colm White Bookmaker Handicap

Comfort Zone (Dylan Brown McMonagle 4-1), justified strong market support to land the 3.200m €100,000 Colm White Bookmaker Beggar's End Handicap. He powered through to defeat Toll Stone, for Joseph O'Brien. The same combo did the exact trick with Prairie Dancer in 2023.

The five-year-old appeared to be travelling well two furlongs out, before kicking into overdrive. A stable double was secured with Miracle Beauty having displayed an excellent attitude to prevail in the opening fillies' maiden.

***

Caught U Looking (Colin Keane 16-5), gained a richly deserved success in the 2,400m Listed Bluebell Stakes, always being a model of consistency by creating a 4-length stab over Galileo Dame. Trainer Noel Meade said: "She deserved the fame, before going off to the December sales - a valuable commodity as a broodmare or race mare. We shall all miss her imposing character."

Fiona (Nathan Crosse 11-1), picked an excellent day to shed her maiden tag, relishing an important step up to 1,400m, in the €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final. Jessica Harrington's Coulsty filly, showed tremendous resolution late on, to fend off Bodhi Bear.

***

Irad Ortiz Junior, who has won five Eclipse Awards as North America’s outstanding jockey and is the leading rider nationally of 2024 by wins and earnings, recorded his 4,000th career punch-line on Sunday at Keeneland. The milestone win came when he rode Mark Stanley’s, Good Temper. Irad Ortiz, 32, is the 85th jockey on earth, to win 4,000 races. His total includes 95 in Puerto Rico, where he began riding, in 2011. His accomplishments include Eclipse Awards five astonishing times. He has the Belmont twice, and ridden in the 20 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. At Keeneland, he earned his first title as a leading rider with 20 wins during the recent Spring Meet. Earnings are approaching $28 million.

***