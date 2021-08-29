Colin Keane logs fastest ever century in jockeys championship

Frankie Dettori

Jockey Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius after defeat in the Gold Cup on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London on June 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Daniel Leal Olivas | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Colin Keane was happy, logging his 101th winner at Navan. He is already thrice defending champion, so relishing a fourth courtesy of Baretta in Saturday's Mile Maiden.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.