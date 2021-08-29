Colin Keane logs fastest ever century in jockeys championship

Colin Keane was happy, logging his 101th winner at Navan. He is already thrice defending champion, so relishing a fourth courtesy of Baretta in Saturday's Mile Maiden.

Colin is bent on pursuing Joseph O'Brien's tally of 126 in a single season, and possibly surpassing it.

Bookies are convinced Colin will achieve this feat, so they are cooking him at 1-5 on. The other sweetness of this milestone is that it's for trainer Ger Lyons, just short of one strike to hit 1,000. Dermot Weld is also helping Colin with some spare rides, which will ensure his task is fulfilled to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

There could not have been a tighter finish than when four fillies were given a verdict of short-head in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Incentive Race. Commentator, Peter O'Hehir, could not recall such a spectacle in all his years as vocalist. Eriksay (Oisin Orr 6-1), took the lead 200m out from Sablonne (Shane Foley 10-1), Brostaigh (Micky Sheehy 8-1), and Siesta Beach (Leigh Roche 9-1).

Eriksay clocked 1:11:00 for five-point furlongs. The fourteen two-year-olds running, were all in touch, which is impressive under any circumstance, especially when most of them are green.

***

Imagine hearing that a10,626-strong crowd were able to attend Glorious Goodwood's final festival day in Sussex.

They certainly enjoyed a fun afternoon. During the Celebration Mile, Benbatl (Oisin Murphy 9-4), looked a probable striker for Godolphin, until along came Lavender Blue (Rob Hornby 20-1), to pip him by a nose for Amanda Perret's Yard.

Benbatl had an awkward start with its neck in the air, which clearly cost the puller his glory. Pogo (Kieran Shoemark 18-1), Chindit (Pat Dobbs 16-5), and Perotto (Cieran Fallon 14-1), placed behind Lavender Blue. 1:32:2/10 was his time, which is actually very fast.