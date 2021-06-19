Clippers eliminate top seeded Jazz, Sixers set stage for game 7

Terance Mann.

Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers hugs Terance Mann #14 of the Los Angeles Clippers after he scored a basket against Utah Jazz during the first half in Game Six of the Western Conference second-round playoff series at Staples Center on June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Mann finished with 39 points and the Clippers eliminated the Jazz, 131-119.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.
  • Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99. Curry also had six threes.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.