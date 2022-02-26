Clippers edge Lakers, Harden shines in 76ers debut

James Harden

Joel Embiid #21 celebrates with James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 76ers defeated the Timberwolves 133-102.

Photo credit: David Berding | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Harden, the league's 2018 Most Valuable Player, was playing his first game with his new team since arriving in Philadelphia from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons at the trade deadline on February 10.
  • Recently sidelined by a hamstring injury, Harden made up for lost time with an impressive offensive display that included a trademark step-back three-pointer late in the first half on which he drew a foul from Minnesota's Jarred Vanderbilt and converted the free throw to complete the four-point play.

Los Angeles, United States

