Class Action short-heads Steel Drum at Ngong

Well-acquainted with darting from the stalls, Class Action and Peter Kinuthia, remained blended on Sunday.

Together, they out-slicked Steel Drum in the Commander III Handicap, by a short, exhilarating, head, for Oliver Gray. Kenyan Queen filled third place a mere smidgeon behind.

Free Dawn shared the initial ascendancy at full pelt, until fading reserve-less. Steel Drum then entered the picture, epitomising an almost copybook conclusion.

General Lee and Zamburak, respectively, spawned a double for Mary Binks. Both were ridden by James Muhindi. General Lee thought he might have words with All over Again, but she chose to stay silent in the 2.400m Conference Cup.

12.40 pm - First Race - Noreen Maiden (1,000m)

1. Rainbow Moon (Patrick Mungai)

2. Shikanzen (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 7/12/15. Time: 1:01:3/10 secs. Favourite: Shikanzen 9-4. Runners: 4 Owned and trained by Joe Muya

1.10 pm - Second Race - Moby Dick Handicap (1,200m)

1. The Bar (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Kidnap (Patrick Mungai)

3. Marais (James Gathoni)

Distance: 7.5/short-head/2.5. Time: /1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 5

Owned by T. Mulwa and P. Nduati. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.45 pm - Third Race - Waaf Handicap (2,400m)

1. Zamburak (James Muhindi)

2. Chyulu Hills (J. Kimani)

Zodi West and Go Pro withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.4 Time: 2:52:00. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 2 Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

2.20 pm - Fourth Race - The Conference Cup (2,400m)

1. General Lee (James Muhindi) Secret War-Lora Lee

2. Grace Kelly (David Miri)

3. Karowe (Ramazan Wako)

4. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 2.4/short-head/7. Time: 2:32:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner jointly with All over Again 4-5. Runners: 4 Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

2.55 pm - Fifth Race - The Commander III Handicap (1,800m)

1. Class Action (Peter Kinuthia) Westonian-Roxanne

2. Steel Drum (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi)

4. Buxton (Daniel Tanui)

Distance: short-head/1.5/0.75. Time: 1:53:6/10 secs. Favorite: Steel Drum 4-6. Runners: 7

Owned by Doctor B. Dunbar. Trainer Oliver Gray

3.30 pm - Sixth Race - George Pryce Maiden (1,600m)

1. Strider (Richard Kibet)

2. Rosie (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Catalina (Peter Kinuthia)

Distance: 2.5/0.75/14. Time: 1:40:8/10 secs. Favourite: Rosie 4-5. Runners: 5

Owned by David Ansell and G. Yosef. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Seventh Race - The Jim Kidman Memorial Bowl (1,000m)

1. Century Fox (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Motion Picture

2. Frankie (Patrick Mungai)

3. Firing Line (Richard Kibet)

4. Dusha (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 2.5/3/short-head. Time: 0:58:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners 4

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe