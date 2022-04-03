Christian Williams produces a one-two in Coral Scottish Grand National

Very rarely does the same trainer manage a one two result, in such a magnificent race as the Ayr Coral Scottish Grand National.

Christian Williams, a former top jockey, never thought of himself as transitioning to this career. Ferdy Murphy was the last person to achieve this feat in 2007.

Win my Wings (Rob James 13-2), ran completely stress-free. She breezed through the whole four miles, jumping 23 fences (four were omitted), having come from far back in 8:04:5/7.

Rob James, being an amateur, could claim an advantage of 7 lbs. Kitty's Light (Jack Tudor 13-2), was hampered by a faller, but otherwise would still not have edged Win my Wings who cantered home by seven lengths. Sadly, Jersey Brian (Brendan Powell 28-1), fell at only the third fence, and was fatally injured

Christian's seaside yard in South Wales is well renowned for its stamina building prowess, locked with patience.

Rob James based in Ireland, and capturing just his second winner in Britain, said afterwards: "I couldn't believe we were going so well turning into the straight. I was afraid to look around in case something was going to pass me. She jumped everywhere, got into a great rhythm, and took control. It was unreal."