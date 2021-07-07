Chris Paul lifts Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Chris Paul

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns shoots against Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game One of the NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena on July 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Suns, who haven't lost in 11 playoff games when leading by 10 or more, opened a 65-52 lead early in the third quarter.
  • Phoenix led 30-26 after the first quarter and 57-49 at halftime. Booker had 16 points in the first half and Paul added 11, six of them in a 10-4 run to give the Suns a 45-38 edge.

Phoenix, United States

