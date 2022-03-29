Chicago stays single, not ready to mingle in Delamere Vase at Ngong

Century Fox was clearly in charge of his rider Charles Kimani, as they left their stall for a Delamere Gold Vase reward.

A candle as bright as Century Fox could not sustain this pace, abruptly being extinguished to fourth place.

Chicago (Lesley Sercombe), owned by Lady Spencer, was much more composed stationed just behind. General Lee got himself boxed in as they entered the straight, but it made no difference. Chicago, otherwise known as 'Mister Gorgeosity' a by-word for excellence, illustrated how easy life can be when everything clicks.

Jockey Lesley Sercombe display's a trophy on March 26, 2022 after winning The Delamere Gold Vase, George Drew Challenge Series race aboard Century Fox at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The Wallace Handicap is worth discussion. You never saw such a disconnected batch of horses, probably twenty lengths apart, all told. Jordan River went crazy fast, ending up the creek, without a peddle. It's a Date (Richard Kibet), waited patiently until being released like a projectile to the wire.

Unblemished epilogue until it’s a Date ducked at a shadow, downloading Richard after the post. No injuries were incurred in spite of plenty theatrics.

1.05 pm - First Race - Beau Burn Handicap (1,200m)

1. Go Pro (Paul Kiarie)

2. Tenacious (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Moment Time

Peligroso withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3.5/13. Time: 1:15:7/10 secs. Favourite: Tenacious 4-5. Runners: 3

Owned by Joe Muya and O. Lyubimova, Trainer Joe Muya

1.45 pm - Second Race - Lora Lee Handicap (1,600m)

1. Glitter (James Muhindi)

2. Chipping (Henry Muya)

3. Miss Zuri (Daniel Tanui)

Chyulu Hills withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1.75/4. Time: 1:44:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 3 Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie and Stewart McCann

2.15 pm - Third Race - The Micky Migdoll Trophy (1,600m)

Jockey Club of Kenya Chairperson Miriam Haynes (left) hands over the The Mickey Migdoll Trophy to jockey Lesley Sercombe on March 26 2022. she won the race aboard All Over Again at Ngong race course. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe) Twice Over-Als Secret

2. Steel Drum (Charles Kimani)

3. Inca Ruler (Richard Kibet)

Pat-See withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 3.4/1. Time: 1:41:3/10. Favourite: Steel Drum 4-6. Runners: 3 Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

Fans during Delamere Gold Vase, George Drew Challenge Series at Ngong race course on on March 26, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo |Nation Media Group

2.50 pm - Fourth Race - Wallace Handicap (1,600m)

1. It's a Date (Richard Kibet)

2. Deodoro (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Rosie (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 7/7.4/10. Time: 1:55:00secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.25 pm - Fifth Race - The Arkle Trophy (1,800m)

Jockey James Muhindi displays The Arkle Trophy he won aboard Satyan on March 26 2022. Looking on are Satyan trainer Satyan Patel (left) Imara Patel and Bindya Devani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Satyan (James Muhindi) Twice Over-Sustain Space

2. Crumpet (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Fred Astaire (David Miri)

4. Pitch (Lesley Serrcombe)

Distance: 2.5/1.4/4.4. Time: 1:55:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Y. Patel, Damon Ansell, R. Shariff, and, S. Patel. Trainer Bindya Devani

Fans during Delamere Gold Vase, George Drew Challenge Series at Ngong race course on on March 26, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

4.00 pm - Sixth Race - The Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series (2,060m)

1. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe) Capetown Noir-Grail Maiden

2. General Lee (James Muhindi)

3. Karowe (David Miri)

4. Century Fox (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 1.75/9/4.4. Time: 2:11:2/10 secs. Favourite: General Lee 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe