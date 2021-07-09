Chicago, Silverstone re-match in Delamere Gold Vase at Ngong

Chicago

Chicago crosses the finishing line with Jockey Lesley Sercombe during 1600m distance of The Civil Service Trophy, George Drew Challenge Series race at Ngong race Course, on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Chicago might have the Delamere Gold Vase edge over Silverstone Air at Ngong on Sunday. Having been scheduled for a much-anticipated match-up, last month, Silverstone Air had a senile moment in the stalls, so let us wait to see what transpires.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bernard Simiyu wins Mombasa leg of Nation Classic

  2. England recall Trippier for Euro 2020 final against Italy

  3. Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam with sixth Wimbledon triumph

  4. Malkia Strikers launch training, rugby stars arrive in Japan

  5. DP Ruto, CS Amina watch as Kenya Simbas maul Zambia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.