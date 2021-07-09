Chicago, Silverstone re-match in Delamere Gold Vase at Ngong

Chicago might have the Delamere Gold Vase edge over Silverstone Air at Ngong on Sunday. Having been scheduled for a much-anticipated match-up, last month, Silverstone Air had a senile moment in the stalls, so let us wait to see what transpires.

Only venturing towards Fast Five, if the top two are not resourceful. With six of seven races being featured, it is a gambler's paradise. Gold Pot and Firing Line, have the wrath of Air Force Cup handicapping, after their glittering past. It means they could be croaked by Century Fox or Dusha, who are more than fifteen kilos better off.

SELECTIONS

12.20 pm Miss Zuri, Chyulu Hills

12.55 pm Unforgettable, Deodoro

1.30 pm Moonlight Shadow, Pippa

2.05 pm Quasar, Karowe

2.40 pm Chicago, Silverstone Air

3.10 pm Firing Line, Dusha

3.45 pm Frankie, Bullet

12:20 Race 1:The Boxer Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 8 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped level with the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 2- 4) Supreme Rock P. Kiarie 57.0 H 3

2 ( 5- 4- 3) Glitter D. Miri 54.0 6

3 (w- 4- 2) Miss Zuri J. Kultiang 54.0 1

4 ( 3- 4- 3) Rainbow Moon W. Matee 54.0 5

5 ( 2- 3- 2) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 54.0 H 2

6 (w- 6-w) Chyulu Hills D. Tanui 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (2/1) MISS ZURI

(5/2) SUPREME ROCK (7/2) RAINBOW MOON (5/1)

CHYULU HILLS (10/1) GLITTER (20/1)

12:55 Race 2: The Kenya Police Cup - The David

Johnson Bowl

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg. Restricted to amateurs (claim 3.5kg), 5kg claimers (claim 1.5kg) and 3.5k

1 ( 4- 2- 5) Grace Kelly (SAF) A. Wambua (5.0) 60.0 3

2 ( 2- 9- 2) Unforgettable (SAF) M. Fundi (5.0) 60.0 1

3 ( 5- 3- 3) Class Action P. Kinuthia (3.5) 56.0 2

4 ( 2- 6- 10) Salt Lake (SAF) S. Kellard-Smith 56.0 4

5 ( 4- 2- 1) Deodoro K. Nganga (5.0) 52.0 5

FORM GUIDE: CLASS ACTION (5/4) GRACE KELLY (SAF)

(7/4) UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (2/1) SALT LAKE (SAF) (4/1)

DEODORO (5/1)

1:30 Race 3 The Tote Kenya Cup

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 3- 7- 2) Moonlight Shadow Le. Sercombe 61.0 5 (SAF)

2 ( 4- 1- 5) Top Notch P. Kinuthia (3.5) 58.0 4

3 ( 3- 6-w) Go Pro (SAF) J. Kultiang 56.0 3

4 ( 1- 2- 4) Tenacious J. Muhindi 55.0 1

5 ( 2- 4- 3) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 52.0 H 6

6 ( 10- 8- 3) Peligroso C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: PIPPA (6/4) MOONLIGHT SHADOW (SAF)

(2/1) TENACIOUS (5/2) TOP NOTCH (4/1) GO PRO (SAF)

(8/1) PELIGROSO (10/1)

2:05 Race 4 The Tankard Trophy

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 3) Anjoli (SAF) R. Kibet 59.0 H 3

2 ( 3- 1- 2) Karowe W. Matee 56.0 5

3 ( 3- 4- 5) Quasar (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 4

4 ( 2- 4- 7) Wind Rose (SAF) J. Kultiang 55.0 2

5 ( 1- 5- 3) Winter Comet (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: ANJOLI (SAF) (2/1) KAROWE (5/2) WIND

ROSE (SAF) (4/1) WINTER COMET (ZIM) (5/1) QUASAR

(SAF) (7/1)

2:40 Race 5: The Delamere Gold Vase - George

Drew Challenge Series

Distance 2060m. A terms race for three year olds and over.

Three year olds to carry 56kgand four year olds & over 58kg.

Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.

1 ( 1-w- 1) Chicago (SAF) Le. Sercombe 58.0 3

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Inca Ruler (SAF) P. Mungai 58.0 1

3 ( 4- 3- 4) King of Oxted P. Kiarie 58.0 H 5

4 ( 6- 4- 4) Public Hero (SAF) W. Matee 58.0 2

5 ( 1- 1- 6) Silverstone Air (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.0 4

6 ( 1- 2- 2) Fast Five (SAF) R. Kibet 56.5 6

FORM GUIDE: CHICAGO (SAF) (5/4) SILVERSTONE AIR

(SAF) (6/4) FAST FIVE (SAF) (7/4) PUBLIC HERO (SAF)

(2/1) INCA RULER (SAF) (3/1) KING OF OXTED (5/1)

3:10 Race 6: The Air Force Cup

Distance 1200m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 4- 2- 3) Gold Pot (SAF) Le. Sercombe 67.0 1

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Firing Line R. Kibet 66.0 2

3 ( 3- 4- 3) Dusha (ZIM) P. Kiarie 51.0 3

4 ( 3- 1- 1) Century Fox C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 5

5 ( 5- 4- 3) Lady Eccles M. Fundi (5.0) 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (4/5) FIRING LINE (1/1)

DUSHA (ZIM) (5/4) LADY ECCLES (5/2) GOLD POT (SAF)

(3/1)

3:45 Race 7: The Lord McMillan Cup

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 (w- 4- 6) Quickfire R. Kibet 58.0 4

2 ( 3- 2- 1) Frankie Le. Sercombe 56.0 5

3 ( 3- 5- 8) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 55.0 2

4 ( 2- 2- 1) Bullet J. Muhindi 53.0 3

5 ( 5- 8- 5) Zodi West (ZIM) P. Kiarie 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (4/5) BULLET (5/4) QUICKFIRE