Charlie Appleby and Gdolphin dazzle Longchamp

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin are back on full throttle again. Their Modern Games (William Buick 4-6), added his nomenclature to the likes of Coroebus and Native Trail, at Longchamp on Sunday.

Such a sensational performance was witnessed by all, in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains, 2000 Guineas, Having jumped spritely from stall four, Modern Games was quickly shadowed by a wave of horses trying to reach decent positioning.

Modern Games, the son of Dubawi, was unperturbed, Literally his acceleration side-tracked other contenders, except Texas (Clement Lecoeuvre 133-1), Tribalist (Michael Barzalona 10-1), and, Ancient Rome (Tom Marquand 9-1). A mile was clocked at 1:34:9/10 - clearly very fast.

In other hands, Modern Games might turn his compas to Ascot, for a Coroebus encounter, but instead, he is scheduled for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club in three weeks, then maybe a French Derby. Depends on recovery, as usual. Lassaut (Cristian Demuro 49-10), dwelt at the start, losing interest quickly.

George Boughey's Cachet (9/2) was narrowly denied in her quest to land a Classic double, finishing second behind Gerard Mosse's Mangoustine in the French 1000 Guineas.

Travelling well into the race before being headed by Mangoustine (12/1), trained by Mikel Delzangles and part-owned by former NBA star Tony Parker. However, she never gave in, being necked away with Times Square (28/1) in third for Maxime Guyon and favourite Rosacea (9/4f) only fourth.

Irish hope Toy was well-beaten for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien back in 11th, with Jumbly for Roger and Harry Charlton finishing eighth.