Charlie Appleby and Gdolphin dazzle Longchamp

Jockey William Buick rides Century Dream to victory in the Diomed Stakes on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival in Surrey, southern England on June 2, 2018. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin are back on full throttle again. Their Modern Games (William Buick 4-6), added his nomenclature to the likes of Coroebus and Native Trail, at Longchamp on Sunday.

Such a sensational performance was witnessed by all, in the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains, 2000 Guineas, Having jumped spritely from stall four, Modern Games was quickly shadowed by a wave of horses trying to reach decent positioning.

Modern Games, the son of Dubawi, was unperturbed, Literally his acceleration side-tracked other contenders, except Texas (Clement Lecoeuvre 133-1), Tribalist (Michael Barzalona 10-1), and, Ancient Rome (Tom Marquand 9-1). A mile was clocked at 1:34:9/10 - clearly very fast.

In other hands, Modern Games might turn his compas to Ascot, for a Coroebus encounter, but instead, he is scheduled for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club in three weeks, then maybe a French Derby. Depends on recovery, as usual. Lassaut (Cristian Demuro 49-10), dwelt at the start, losing interest quickly.

***

George Boughey's Cachet (9/2) was narrowly denied in her quest to land a Classic double, finishing second behind Gerard Mosse's Mangoustine in the French 1000 Guineas.

Travelling well into the race before being headed by Mangoustine (12/1), trained by Mikel Delzangles and part-owned by former NBA star Tony Parker. However, she never gave in, being necked away with Times Square (28/1) in third for Maxime Guyon and favourite Rosacea (9/4f) only fourth.

Irish hope Toy was well-beaten for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien back in 11th, with Jumbly for Roger and Harry Charlton finishing eighth.

Parker, an All-Star whilst playing for the San Antonio Spurs, hinted that his filly could be Royal Ascot bound after home soil triumph.

