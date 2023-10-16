Charles Kimani, Henry Muya bag doubles at Ngong

Henry Muya was in priceless form on Sunday (October 15), authenticating his signature on Vuvuzela Umlilo, and, Sea Eagle. While Arlington had better prospects in the Al Borak Handicap, Sea Eagle changed the plot, winning as he liked.Henry Muya kept looking round fearing some hidden competition from Arlington, but he dilly-dallied 11 lengths away, not keen to tackle hard ground at the Ngong Racecourse.The Bob Dewar Maiden was a bit of a hash-up. In the Parade ring, about forty syndicators from Muthaiga Club under a pseudonym of Pinky Blinders, were eagerly awaiting viewing of their investment, Venetian Link.Sadly, the filly, making her debut for trainer, Gilly Fraser, had a fright in the stalls, which suddenly collapsed during a panic attack. Such disappointment when Venetian Link was declared unable to partake in the race. No idea why she was not re-entered into another gate.Gauging relative merits of the opposition, Cassandra duly popped her corn beating stable colleague, Joanna. Allendale masked by an inclination to saunter once he saw dashed hopes, let eleven lengths vanish into thin air.High Legislation not only bagged the Alpha Romeo Trophy for Tony Kuria, by a huge margin, the others were left helpless, with no solace available.