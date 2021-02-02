Champs Ulinzi, Equity Bank ready for league defence

Men and women's defending champions Ulinzi Warriors and Equity Bank will be in action when this Keya Basketball Federation (KBF) National League tips off at different venues on the weekend of February 13 and 14.

While Warriors will be facing off with league returnees University of Nairobi Terrorists on February 13 at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena, Equity Bank will have a date with students of the United States International University (USIU) on Sunday, February 14 at the same venue.

Ulinzi Team Manager Bartilol Mbuyu Tuesday said he will be maintaining the same team that did duty for him last season and dismissed rumors that guard Victor Bosire had left Ulinzi for Equity Bank.

“We have kept the team that won the league last season, no addition and nobody is leaving while we await for Fiba to officially release the dates for the Basketball Africa League(BAL), where the team chemistry will be very key," he said.

Equity Bank have beefed up their squad with among others gifted point guard Jemimah Knight, small forward Purity Afande and Maryanne Wairimu, who are expected to strengthen the team's back and front court.

According to the fixtures released by KBF fixtures secretary Joseph Amoko, a record 30 games are lined up on the opening weekend of the league with former champions KPA men and women's team hosting Kenyatta University teams, Oryx and Pirates in Mombasa.

Amoko has appealed to teams to ensure they have their players cards ready for the matches, saying the exercise of producing cards, which started last year, is still on going.