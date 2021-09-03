Champions Tunisia play Senegal in AfroBasket semis

The 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships enter semi-finals Saturday, with defending champions Tunisia playing Senegal at the Kigali Indoor Arena.

Cote d’Ivoire will take on Cape Verde in the second semi-final match Sunday at the same venue.

The 16-team championship that tipped off on August 24 has come down to a battle of four top teams, and Senegal was the first team to qualify for the semi-finals after defeating 11-time champions Angola 79-74 in a nail-biting quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Senegal took the four quarters 17-22, 44-33, 61-55 and 79-74. The five-time African champions have maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament which is now in its 30th edition.

The team finished top in Group "D" with six points to storm the quarter-finals.

Former champions Angola finished third in Group "A", having won one match and lost two. The team beat Egypt 70-62 on Monday in play-offs for third-placed teams to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.

Against Angola in the quarter-finals, Senegal surged ahead in the first quarter with quick points from Brancou Badio. However, Angola’s Carlos Morais responded with a three-pointer for a 44-33 advantage at half-time.

In the last quarter of the match, Angola made a strong comeback bringing the scores to 74-74 with two minutes of play remaining. A two-pointer from Ibrahim Faye placed Senegal on the lead again but Badio killed off the game with three points from free throws.

Cote d’Ivoire who finished unbeaten in Group "C" stormed the semi-finals after overpowering Guinea 98-50 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Matt Costello and Mimi Zouzoua lifted the Ivorians with crucial points against Guinea who are 21st ranked in Africa.

On Thursday, champions Tunisia beat debutants South Sudan 80-65 to qualify for the last four, having scored 14-15, 26-25, 23-11, and 17-14 in the four quarters.

It was the fourth straight win for Tunisia, who emerged top in Group "B" with six points heading to the quarter-finals.

South Sudan fought bravely, leveling the scores to 45-45 only to lose the plot in the last quarter. South Sudan were lifted by Deng Ring and Deng Acuoth, while Salah Mejri and Omar Abada stood out for Tunisia with long-range shots.