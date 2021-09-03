Champions Tunisia play Senegal in AfroBasket semis

Tunisia's Salah Mejri (right) blocks a shot from South Sudan's Bak Puot

Tunisia's Salah Mejri (right) blocks a shot from South Sudan's Bak Puot during their Fiba AfroBasket Championships quarter-final match at Kigali Arena on September 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Cote d’Ivoire will take on Cape Verde in the second semi-final match Sunday at the same venue
  • Senegal, five-time African champions, have maintained an unbeaten record in the tournament which is now in its 30th edition
  • On Thursday, champions Tunisia beat debutants South Sudan 80-65 to qualify for the last four, having scored 14-15,  26-25,  23-11, and 17-14 in the four quarters


The 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships enter semi-finals Saturday, with defending champions Tunisia playing Senegal at the Kigali Indoor Arena.

