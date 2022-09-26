Champions KPA off to flying start in Zone Five tourney

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Monday made a good start in their opening women’s Fiba-Africa Zone Five Club Championship qualifying match when they defeated Young Sisters of Burundi 69-42 in their Group “C” opener at Mkapa Indoor Stadium, Dar es Salaam Tanzania.

The reigning Zone Five champions went on an early offensive, with experienced Natalie Akinyi and Shine Nicole hitting the target.

The Burundians came back in the second quarter breathing fire, with Cynthia Irankunda and Pauline Ngabire threatening KPA from time to time.

The closely contested second quarter saw the two teams lock the scores 19-19 for KPA to take a 38-20 lead at the breather.

Young Sisters outsmarted the hard-fighting KPA to lead 14-12 at the end of the third quarter.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu had to rely on Seline Okumu, Vilma Owino and Shine Nicole to deliver victory.

Speedy Natalie Mwangale scored game-high 13 points for KPA, Charlene Wandago added nine, and Okumu contributed eight.