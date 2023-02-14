Champions Kenya tackle Uganda in Fiba Zone Five opener

Champions Kenya will open their title defence campaign with a tricky tie against hosts Uganda on Tuesday at 7.30pm as the Fiba Zone Five AfroBasket Women qualifiers get underway.

In the draw held on Monday night, the Lionesses will hope to devour the Gazelles after the tournament’s opening match involving Egypt and South Sudan at the MTN Arena Lugogo.

The format will be round robin involving five countries with the winner advancing to the AfroBasket Women in July this year in Kigali, Rwanda.

Related Kenya Lionesses squad for Zone V qualifiers named Basketball

The Rwandans are also in Uganda for the biennial tournament, but have already qualified for AfroBasket automatically as hosts.

Coach George Mayienga’s charges shocked Egypt 99-83 in the last Zone Five final in Kigali.

Center Mercy Wanyama from Spanish side AD Cortegada, shooting guards Rose Ouma from Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club, United Arab Emirates and American-born small forward Victoria Reynolds from Portuguese side Imortal Tcars are some of the players Kenya will rely on to clinch the solitary ticket to the AfroBasket.

Other key players are Equity Bank star Melissa Akinyi and point guard Natalie Akinyi from Kenya Ports Authority who are captain and assistant captain, respectively.

The tournament ends on February 19.

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES

South Sudan v Egypt (5.30pm)