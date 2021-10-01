Champion jockey Oisin Murphy thrown into the rail at Salisbury

Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy rides Benbatl during Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Deja Vu

Champion jockey, Oisin Murphy, escaped with stitches to his lip and face after being thrown into the rail at Salisbury.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.