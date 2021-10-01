Champion jockey Oisin Murphy thrown into the rail at Salisbury

Champion jockey, Oisin Murphy, escaped with stitches to his lip and face after being thrown into the rail at Salisbury.

Oisin, who is engaged for Japanese Prix de l'Arc hopeful, Chrono Genesis, on Sunday, was just preparing himself for juvenile debutant, Oasis Gift, when it bolted off across the parade ring.

Dislodged from the saddle immediately as Oasis Gift jinked by the exit, sent Oisin into, and through the plastic fences surrounding this enclosure. Alacrity of staff to assist, was cinematic. They treated him rapidly prior to an ambulance lift to hospital.

Oasis Gift, being new to the game, had a panic attack. He is fine now, without any harm accrued. Oisin is a tough cookie.

He will still continue with his four dates at Ascot this afternoon, suggesting that these things happen, and should not deter one from carrying on regardless.

Luckily, there was no concussion. Strangely enough, Oasis Gift's dam, Siren's Gift, was involved in a similar incident, when withdrawn after throwing Martin Dwyer down. Here's the exciting part. Martin was cleared by doctors to partner Sir Percy in the Epsom Derby - which he won!

***