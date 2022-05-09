Chadwick steaming throughout in Gooch Cup

Although there was no real early rapidity in the 2,800m Gooch Cup, Grace Kelly gave a decent account of herself, grasping headway for most of this protracted event. Chadwick sprucely prowled nearby, always a few steps ahead of Karowe.

Coralline started well, but then uncustomarily called it a day, possibly feeling slightly off-peak.

When the wire was sighted, Grace Kelly began motoring with a lovely stride, oblivious to Chadwick's jazzing up in fine fashion.

Remember, Chadwick was a respectable third in the Kenya Derby, so he meticulously eased past Grace Kelly, as Karowe stole second. Conspicuously absent was our Champion jockey, Lesley Sercombe, due to being unwell. She missed a handful of winners.

12.35 pm - First Race - Happy Mother's Day Handicap (1,400m)

1. Catalina (Ramazan Wako)

2. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

3. Go Pro (James Muhindi)

Distance: neck/1.75/1. Time: 1:31:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Triple Crown Syndicate. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

1.10 pm - Second Race - Thank Heavens for Mothers Handicap (2,060m)

1. Zamburak (David Miri)

2. Miss Zuri (Henry Muya)

3. Glitter (James Muhindi)

Distance: 2.4/6/2.5. Time: 2:17:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

1.45 pm - Third Race -The Air Force Cup (1,200m)

1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Wesley (David Miri)

3. Bullet (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Wind Rose (Henry Muya)

Distance: 2.5/3/neck. Time: 1:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 11-4. Runners: 5

Owned by A. Hanaria, P. Nduati, D. Duncanson, and, M. A. Burris. Trainer Oliver Gray

2.20 pm - Fourth Race - Mother Knows Best Handicap (1,000m)

1. Pitch (Richard Kibet)

2. Kidnap (Michael Fundi)

3. Shikanzen (Joseph Mutevu)

Distance: 4.75/1.4/21. Time: 1:02:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-5. Runners: 6

Owned by Carol Bremner, Dee Roberts, D. Schneider, and A. Lohwasser. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - The Duke of Manchester Cup (1,200m)

1. Firing Line (Richard Kibet) Greatwallofchina-On Fire

2. Dusha (Ramazan Wako)

3. Frankie (Charles Kimani)

4. The Bar (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: short-head/3/2. Time: 1:13:5/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 11-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Gooch Cup (2,800m)

1. Chadwick (James Muhindi) Westonian-Cascabel

2. Karowe (David Miri)

3. Grace Kelly (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Coralline (Ramazan Wako)

Distance: 1.5/1.75/3.75. Time: 2:35:9/10 secs. Favourite: Strider 4-6. Runners: 7

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

4.10 pm - Seventh Race - A Mother's Love Maiden (1,400m)

1. Rahal (Michael Fundi)

2. Ripon (R. Kawinzi)

3. Empress of Fate (James Muhindi)

Distance: short-head/3.5/3. Time: 1:29:00 secs. Favourite: Wimborne 11-4. Runners: 6

Owned by M. A. Mekki, and, P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria - first and second