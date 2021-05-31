Cazoo Epsom Derby gathering steam for Saturday

Ahmad Al Shaikh almost realised his ideals when Khalifa Sat was second to Serpentine in 2020's Derby, but after his Youth Spirit (Tom Marquand 15-2), rallied home from Sandhurst (Ryan Moore 6-1), in the Chester Vase, there is every indication it will be one better come Saturday, 6.30pm, local satellite 228/9.

Trained by Andrew Balding, Youth Spirit is 33-1 for the Cazoo-sponsored Classic, and has more class than Khalifa Sat. Having handled Chester's tight bends, he is actually a prime candidate for Epsom's undulations.

Stamina for 2,400m, is not an issue, plus his speed is terrifically athletic at the right time. Based in Dubai, Ahmad Al Shaikh is currently quarantining to ensure his presence at the great track. Andrew Balding has never won this premier prize, but his father landed it in 1971 with the majestic Mill Reef.

Queen Elizabeth II is hoping to make her first appearance in the Royal enclosure awards ceremony, since beloved Prince Philip went off-line April 9.

Did we fail to mention Youth Spirit only has about nineteen other runners to dispose of? Bolshoi Ballet, Hurricane Lane, Mac Swiney, High Definition, Mahaafeth and Lone Eagle, are currently bookies choices, with the rest ranging from 66-1 up to 250-1. We used to have a Lone Eagle at Ngong - a master of his trade.

***

Shahryar, a colt by Deep Impact, bagged Sunday's 88th running of the Yokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) at Tokyo Race Course. Bred by Katsumi Yoshida's Northern Farm, Shahryar (Yuichi Fukunaga 10-1), nosed out Efforia (T. Yokoyama 7-10), and Stella Veloce (H. Yoshida 15-1).

A seventeen strong field chasing a $4.1 million purse, were all bred in Japan. Conditioned by Hideaki Fujiwara, Shahryar covered 2,400m in 2:22.5/10, just two seconds short of the course record.

Yuichi was riding his third Tokyo Yushun winner, and Hideaki's second triumph. Shahryar saved ground most of the way, shadowing Efforia, but then ran into a jam. After altering course to more civilized territory, Shahryar flew late to literally whisker Efforia's hopes.

Shahryar is now the seventh Tokyo Yushun striker for Deep Impact, a Japanese Triple Crown winner in 2005 who retired with 12 wins from 14 starts over three racing seasons.

Deep Impact emulated Sunday Silence, who was Japan's leading sire for 13 consecutive years. Deep Impact has been top of the pops since 2012, but sadly passed over in 2019.