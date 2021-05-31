Cazoo Epsom Derby gathering steam for Saturday

 Ahmad Al Shaikh almost realised his ideals when Khalifa Sat was second to Serpentine in 2020's Derby, but after his Youth Spirit (Tom Marquand 15-2), rallied home from Sandhurst (Ryan Moore 6-1), in the Chester Vase, there is every indication it will be one better come Saturday, 6.30pm, local satellite 228/9.

