Carlisle ground staff knocked over by horse in nasty incident

One of Carlisle's ground staff has avoided serious injury after he was knocked over by a horse in a nasty accident while crossing the track as a race began.

The ground-staffer had appeared to fix some starting tape across the course before a 2m4f handicap hurdle. Nineteen runners were contesting, but began to run across to the other side of the track as things were about to get under way.

The field was released before the staffer was hit and knocked over by Mike Smith's, Euchan Falls. Luckily, he escaped without major harm.

The race was won by Phil Kirby's Zwicky, who gained back-to-back wins under Sean Quinlan.

***

Classy hurdler Good Risk At All (Charlie Deutsch 3-1), started his debut fantastically over fences, with an effortless strike in the feature 2m4f Chase.

Sam Thomas who trains the youngster, who finished seventh in last season's Coral Cup, was foot-perfect, sauntering to a 16-length credit, after nearest rival, Giovinco, had unseated Stephen Mulqueen at the third-last.

"It was a nervous watch but I'm thrilled," Sam said. "He did a good job as a hurdler but I was anxious. Charlie and Sam Twiston-Davies, have done plenty of schooling with him. It was great to see him enjoy that. He's a lovely boy, but the ground is key as when it's soft he's in his comfort zone, so we'll take it one step at a time."

***

Conditional (Daire Davis 5-1) was given a 21-day ban for improper riding, following a chaotic incident that caused two of his rivals to unseat in the 2m5f mares' novice hurdle at Ludlow.

The 7lb claimer was riding Fergal O'Brien's, Faha Belle, leading close to the wire, but caused interference to Von Hallers (David Bass 4-1). when attempting to go on the wrong course.

That caused David to be unseated before Daire Davis tried to get Conditional back on the correct track, but he crashed into the rail dividing chase and hurdle courses. Tom Bellamy was then unseated from Kit's Coty, when David unseated onto them from Faha Belle. Had to be seen to be believed.