Captain Ouma dreams big with the Kenya Lionesses

In Kigali, Rwanda

For Rose Ouma, playing for Kenya women’s basketball team is not only a career highlight but also a way of giving back to the country while also earning a living.

The 34-year-old Kenya Lionesses captain and mother two who is leading the team in Zone Five qualifiers for Fiba AfroBasket Championships owes all her achievements to basketball.

She started playing the game back at Kidiwa Primary School in Eldoret following the influence of her elder brother.

Later on while at Kapkenda Girls High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, her sheer dedication and hard work paid off as she played with the team at secondary schools national championships for three consecutive years from 2000 to 2002.

“My career took a definite path while I was at Kapkenda Girls High School since the school was supportive and keen to nurture what I loved most,” said Ouma.

Since she was a small girl, Ouma had a passion for working in the ICT sector. She joined the Kenya Christian Industrial Training Institute in 2004 for courses in Information Technology just after finishing her secondary school studies.

In 2006, she got a scholarship to join Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon in the USA to study Business Administration.

She later moved to Wayland Baptist University in Texas in 2008 where she graduated with a bachelors degree in Business Administration in 2010.

After graduating, she got married to her longtime boyfriend and moved to Dubai to join him in the hospitality industry. After seven years, she quit and went back to playing basketball.

She later got a job at Al Nasr Club in Dubai where she doubles as a player and a coach for under-14 girls.

“Al Nasr club offered me a full-time job in 2018 because they knew I had a passion for basketball. I double up as a player as well as a coach for the girls’ under-14 team at the club,” she revealed.

As the captain and utility player for Kenya Lionesses in Kigali, she is shouldering the responsibility of ensuring the young playing unit jells. The team is comprised of relatively young players, most of whom look up to her as a role model.

In Rwanda, Kenya Lionesses are fighting alongside hosts Rwanda, Egypt and South Sudan for a ticket to the 25th edition of the FIBA AfroBasket women’s championships set for September 17-26 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

“When I got the invitation to play for Kenya, I was not very sure of coming because my children were still in school. But I committed to come once they closed for holidays, and I am happy to be here," she said.