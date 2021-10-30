Butler shines as Heat roll over Hornets, James powers Lakers

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at FTX Arena on October 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Photo credit: Michael Reaves | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Adebayo added 19 rebounds, and Tyler Herro came off the bench to score 26 for the Heat in the battle between the NBA's top defensive team (Miami) against the top offensive club. The Hornets came into the game averaging 121 points per game.

  • The Hornets were missing Terry Rozier, who is out with an injured ankle.

  • Hornets' forward P.J. Washington returned Friday night after missing two games with a sprained right knee. He had nine points in 22 minutes off the bench.

Los Angeles, United States

