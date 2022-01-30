Bumper racing abroad this afternoon

The post-position draw for today's 1 1/8-mile $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Gulfstream Park, FLORIDA.

The sixth running has attracted nine entries, but might just be another match duel between two Breeders’ Cup champions - Knicks Go, and, Life is Good.

They are similar odds of 6-5 and 7-5, others ranging higher than 10-1. A week ago, Knicks Go and Life is Good, were completely tied in betting markets with each horse taking 39 per cent of the bets to win.

Trainer Brad Cox on 6-year-old champion Knicks Go after he recently recorded the fastest of 57 workouts going the 5-furlong distance, believes it will be a cracking finish, but not predictable.

If these two giants are busy concentrating on each other, another diver could interrupt their little rendezvous, which would make a Trifecta and Superfecta more profitable.

The Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Invitational, sponsored by Pepsi, is much wider open. Odds are swaying between Regal Glory, Sweet Melania, Nicest, and Shift She, although the other seven, have some excellent form.