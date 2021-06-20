Bucks oust Nets to reach East finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 2, Game 7 on June 19, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.


 

Photo credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo shot 15-of-24 and had five assists in 50 minutes of playing time in the head-to-head match-up with Durant
  • Durant finished with 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists but missed two jumpers in the final minute of overtime that could have tied the score
  • Antetokounmpo hit the game-tying basket and Khris Middleton delivered the game winner in overtime as the Bucks advanced to the NBA semi-finals for the second time in three seasons

