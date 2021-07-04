Bucks oust Hawks to face Phoenix in NBA Finals

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds up the Eastern Conference Finals Trophy after the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on July 3, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Photo credit: David Dow | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Bucks earned the Eastern Conference championship trophy, celebrating with it on the floor at the Hawks' State Farm Arena.
  • "It is sweet. These guys have put the work in all year. They deserve to go to the finals," said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. "We've got more work to do."

