Bucks hang on to beat Nets, Jazz down Clippers in NBA playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate at the end of Game Three of the Eastern Conference second round series at Fiserv Forum Arena on June 05, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Khris Middleton scored 35 points and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 as the Bucks -- routed in two games in Brooklyn -- trimmed the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.
  • Kevin Durant led the Nets with 30 points and 11 rebounds, but his three-point attempt to force overtime bounced off the rim and the Bucks avoided falling into an 0-3 hole.

Los Angeles, United States

