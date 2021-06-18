Bucks hammer short-handed Nets, force decisive game seven

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots over Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on June 17, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Nets 104-89.

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Middleton had a playoff career high 38 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Bucks, who evened the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final at 3-3.
  • The Bucks changed up their defensive strategy and Middleton had the hot hand while shooting from the perimeter to push the series to a decisive game seven.

Los Angeles, United States

