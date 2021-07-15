Bucks freeze Suns to pull level in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks.

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns grabs a rebound against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Four of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Bucks seek their first crown since 1971 while the Suns seek the first title in the club's 53-year history.
  • Phoenix's Devin Booker, coming off a playoffs-worst 10-point performance in a game three loss, scored 42 points in a losing cause. The Suns made 17 turnovers to five for the Bucks.

Milwaukee, United States

