Dominant Bucks even East final series

Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Huerter #3 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum on June 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

Photo credit: Patrick McDermott | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Milwaukee used a 20-0 run in the second quarter to seize command on Friday, outscoring the fifth-seeded Hawks 43-17 in the quarter to grab a 77-45 halftime lead
  • Two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo made 11 of 18 shots from the field and Holiday went nine-of-14 for the Bucks, who shot 52 percent overall
  • Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 12 points, and John Collins and Cam Reddish scored 11 points apiece for the Hawks, who are now 6-3 on the road in the postseason

