Bucks celebrate title, Nets go without Irving as NBA opens

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The NBA's 75th anniversary campaign tips off with the Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee as NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks raise the club's first championship banner since 1971
  • Brooklyn still offers formidable talent with two-time NBA champion and 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant up front and 2018 MVP and three-time scoring champion James Harden in the Nets backcourt
  • The NBA season's opening night also features James and the revamped Los Angeles Lakers playing host to the Golden State Warriors


Washington

