Brooklyn Nets sink Raptors to punch NBA playoff berth

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket as Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns defends during the second half at Barclays Center on April 25, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Mavs raced into a 36-12 first quarter lead and kept their foot down, at one stage stringing together a 28-0 run and building a 43-point lead.
  • Stephen Curry led the Warriors scorers with 27 points.
  • In Charlotte, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks solidified their hold on third place in the Eastern Conference with a 114-104 win over the Hornets.

Los Angeles, United States

