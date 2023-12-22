Bravemansgame given another shot at King George VI
The King George VI Chase is one of the biggest races of the whole National Hunt season on either side of the Irish Sea. The Tuesday's contest looks wide open.
A true test of speed and stamina over three miles at Kempton’s sharp track, takes pride of place on the calendar as a proper Christmas cracker.
Bravemansgame was the latest to add his name to the roll of honour after scooting to glory in last year’s renewal, handing trainer, Paul Nicholls, a record-extending 13th victory.
A talented 16-strong field, is taking shape for a lovely cheque of £142,375.
You can watch the race live streaming from 3.30 pm, on whichever outlet suits. The star power of Allaho 7-4, and Shishkin 7-4, combined with Bravemansgame 5-2, ensures spell-binding viewing.
Harry Cobbden has full belief that Bravemansgame is back to his peak, even after a couple of lowly temperatured outings.
Gerri Colombe is actually heading the market right now at 9-5. Gallopin des Champs 5-1, L'Homme Presse 6-1, and, Protektorat 6-1, must not be ignored.