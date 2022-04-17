Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Easter Monday

Gigginstown House Stud are submitting a chunky team of probables to Monday's BoyleSports Irish Grand National (7.00 pm local time), as forlorn Aintree representatives Run Wild Fred, Death Duty and Samcro, are apparently still fresh for another outing.

Seems rather harsh, after that gruelling hyperbole, a fortnight ago. Horses also carry stress with them. They need more recovery than this.

Anyway, Eddie O'Leary hopes seven or eight runners might carry the famous maroon and white silks for this year's €500,000 prize, including Farclas, who is disputing favouritism with Gaillard Du Mesnil. There are at least two who bypassed Liverpool.

Run Wild Fred, second in 2021, and Death Duty both, exited at the Canal Turn, while Samcro finished tailed off, after travelling well most of the journey.

As we speak, Gailard du Mesnil, Farclas, Max Flamingo, Death Duty, Ontheropes, Enjoy D'Allen, Diol Ker, Screaming Colors, Mount Ida, Ronald Pump, Early Doors, and, Run Wild Fred, are garnering attention. Others accept any price. There are a planned thirty strong in this field, to cover a distance of 3 miles 5 furlongs, attempting 24 fences.

***

There was an outrageously crazy finale to the maiden hurdle at Newton Abbot on Saturday. One jockey was thrown through the wings of a hurdle, and another unseated, allowing 80-1 outsider Holerday Ridge, a surprise strike.

Theatrics began when Kevin Brogan on San Giovanni, jostled for room with Brendan Powell on Extraordinary Man approaching the penultimate. San Giovanni, denied space, was forced sharply left by Extraordinary Man, hurling innocent Kevin to a nasty destination. In the chaos, Brendan Powell was also unseated dramatically from Light Em Up Nigel, in front of the chasing pack – but with two strays for concern.

Harry Cobden had to snatch up his steed as San Giovanni ran right across, allowing the chasing pack extra seconds to close in.

The Nicky Martin-trained runner was joined by 80-1 outsider Holerday Ridge (William Kennedy). Trainer, Claire Hitch is what we call a lucky beneficiary.