Boost for Rwandan basketball playoffs

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and gaming firm betPawa have unveiled the ‘betPawa Playoffs’ marking a new era in one of the most popular sports on the continent.

This follows the signing of a sponsorship deal between the betting firm and the federation in Kigali in June.

The deal includes support for a number of competition including the league play-offs, division one’s men and women basketball leagues, the all-star event and the Kigali Car Free Day 3 on 3 game.

The games will be played at the Kigali Arena.

The sponsorship deal is worth $360,000 (about Sh50 million) which embodies betPawa’s commitment to develop the sport in Rwanda by empowering local players, elevating fan experience and community development.

“This partnership represents a shared vision for progress and a commitment to shaping a brighter future for Rwandan basketball,” said Ntoudi Mouyelo, Mchezo’s Managing Director.

Mchezo owns the betPawa brand.

"The betPawa Playoffs signify a new era in Rwandan basketball where players and teams will have unprecedented opportunities to shine,” added Richard Nyirishema, FERWABA’s second vice-president.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including executives from both betPawa and FERWABA, basketball teams and players, government officials and sports enthusiasts.

"With betPawa’s investment and support, we envision a future where Rwandan basketball flourishes, fostering a sense of pride and unity within our community and among the players as they stand to gain both directly and indirectly through initiatives such as the locker room bonus,” said Charlotte Mugwaneza, Rwanda Patriotic Army’s (APR) team captain.

Kenyan international Tom Bush Wamukota plays for APR in the Rwandan league.