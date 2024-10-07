Bluestocking basks in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe glory at Longchamp

Bluestocking (Rossa Ryan 5-1), fulfilled all confidences from trainer, Ralph Beckett, and loyal connections, putting emerald and pink silks of Juddmonte back into the hallowed Arc's circle, for a monumental seventh time.

In a near replay of last month’s, Prix Vermeille, it was Aventure who came out of the pack to throw everything at Bluestocking but, this time there never seemed much chance of drawing level.

The sassy daughter of Camelot answered Rossa's urgings, with long and relentless strides, igniting goose-bumps in all corners. Supplemented at a cost of €120,000 by the late Khalid Abdullah's family, Blue Stocking joins Enable, Golden Horn, Treve, and Danedream, as recent striker's, to recoup their late entry fee. There was a more delayed sense of gratification a year on from Westover’s gallant second to Ace Impact.

“As much as anything else I was expecting something to come and catch her soon,” said an ecstatic Ralph Beckett.

“She actually hit the front earlier than Westover did. It’s a long straight and always a concern. Such a warrior."

Granted an ideal draw in stall three, Ryan was able to sit just behind the pacesetting Los Angeles (Ryan Moore 6-1), which proved even more important than anyone could have imagined. Why? Because, Haya Zark fell back through the field after suffering what proved to be a fatal injury, one from which William Buick was fortunate to escape unhurt.

The resulting scrimmaging more or less ended the chances of Continuous and Mqse De Sevigne at the tail-end, while Shin Emperor flattened out having looked to hold every chance. Sosie ran on to be a well-beaten fourth.