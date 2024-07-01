Bluestocking and Rossa Ryan invigorate Curragh's Pretty Polly

Bluestocking (Rossa Ryan 11-10), displayed some deep resolve to make her Group 1 breakthrough in a riveting running of the Pretty Polly Stakes.

Consuming the final two furlongs of the long, punishing Curragh straight, she dealt a nice half-length blow over Emily Upjohn (Kieran Shoemark 5-2) The Juddmonte-owned four-year-old, suffered an agonising defeat of her own when nailed late on by Savethelastdance at this track in last season's Irish Oaks.

Trainer Ralph Beckett watched closely in his binoculars as Joseph O'Brien's Lumiere Rock (Dylan Browne McMonagle 2-1), led the field at a mild early pace. The slow tempo was always going to be detrimental for Emily Upjohn, who has a proclivity to give her all. While she wasn't inordinately keen, away she toddled to the post. Bluestocking was hanging loose behind until being mobilized smartly.

Having been a bridesmaid plenty of times in her career, she certainly has an idea that being free of that tag is a whole load more rewarding. "You'd think Nassau is next," said Ralph, "as she enjoys York doing well twice there.

Maybe the Yorkshire Oaks. It's lovely for Rossa, seeing his family in the enclosure." Content bounced back to form in third, while Lumiere Rock followed on.

***

It's time for the sequel, albeit without the main character. But we still have Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles, so it's well worth watching the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Derby. City of Troy will sideline this event for Sandown's Coral Eclipse next weekend.