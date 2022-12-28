Blame game as basketballers flop, yet again, internationally

For the first time, a Kenyan team this year produced top scorer in the Fiba Africa Women's champions Cup held in Maputo, Mozambique.

Kenya Ports Authority's Nigeria-born Ifunaya Okoro emerged the top scorer in this year's December 9-17, nine-team tournament.

However, yet again, KPA, who have featured in the championship for over 20 years, failed to finish in the medal bracket.

KPA were beaten 71-51 by ASC Ville De Dakar of Senegal in the play-off to finish sixth. KPA's best performance was in 2007 when they finished fifth out of 12 teams.

Self-supporting Eagle Wings is the only Kenyan Club to have bagged a podium place with a bronze medal in 2013.

Eagle Wings then defeated First Deep Water of Nigeria 67-64 in the play-off to finish third.

Fiba Africa Zone Five representatives, Sporting Club Alexandria, made history of becoming the first club from Egypt to win the Africa women's champions Cup on their first attempt in Maputo this year.

The Pharaohs beat hosts Costa Do Sol 65-58 in the final.

KPA had lost 78-67 to Sporting Club in Zone Five qualifier final in Dar es Salaam.

Winners Sporting Club and runners up KPA qualified to represent Zone Five in Maputo.

Equity Bank Hawks, who also represented Kenya in the Zone Five qualifiers, beat Tanzania's Vijana 62-36 in the play-off to finish fifth.

Equity Bank Hawks were eliminated 52-40 by REG of Rwanda in the quarter-finals.

KPA, who are the men's Kenya Premier League champions, also had an opportunity to represent the country in Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Just like their women counterparts, the dock men failed to impress, losing all their three matches in South Africa to be shown the door early.

KPA found the going tough when they lost 96-72 to Cape Town Tigers of South Africa.

They were again humiliated 72-43 by Urunani of Burundi to bid bye to the men's continental Cup championship.

The top 12-team Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals will be held next year.

KPA women's team head coach Anthony Ojukwu said he was impressed by his team's fighting spirit.

"We thank the management for the support," said Ojukwu.

Dynamites’ coach Juma Kent said Kenyan tacticians have refused to learn lessons to improve their standards at international levels.

"Coach Ojukwu is the longest serving tactician with KPA in the club championships, having been on board since 1999 but without making any impact. KPA has eight Kenya's national team players with the experience to do better at club championship level,” argued Kent, a former Fiba international referee.

“Egyptian team Sporting Club featured in the Zone Five qualifier for the first time this year, and yet they went on to win the Africa club Championship on their first attempt,” added Kent.

Kenyan teams continued to struggle on the international scene in 2022.

The men's national team, popularly known as the “Morans”, was bundled out of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Cairo.

Morans in trouble

The “Morans”, under coach Sadat Gaya, arrived late in Egypt with only seven players after Fiba had bailed out Kenya by providing air tickets.

They lost on a 20-0 walk-over against DRC for arriving late. The “Morans” were then humiliated 72-39 by hosts Egypt.

Winless Kenya finished bottom in Group "D" after losing all the six matches as Egypt emerged winners with 11 points.

Cote d’Ivoire was the first team to book the ticket to the Fiba World Cup after emerging winners of Group "C" unbeaten with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Kenya and Rwanda finished in the top two position in the 3x3 championship to qualify for the global stage in Romania where Kenya lost to Japan and Lithuania.

Kenya's performance both at national and club levels affected the international referees who failed to get assignments to officiate in the Africa Club Championships this year.