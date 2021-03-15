Birthday boy Curry lifts Warriors, rookie 'Poku' powers Thunder

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses with his son Canon after the game against the Utah Jazz on March 14, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

Photo credit: Noah Graham | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Damian Lillard finished with 38 points for the Trail Blazers, who were seeking their first season sweep of Minnesota since the 2012-13 season. Portland lost for just the second time in their last six games. 
  • In the late game, Zion Williamson scored a team-high 27 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rebounded from a one-sided loss on Friday to dominated the Los Angeles Clippers 135-115 in New Orleans.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.