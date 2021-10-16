Best Kenyan sprinters set for Kenyatta Cup at Ngong

One dare not select a winner from Gold Pot, Dusha, Firing Line, or Century Fox, as it largely depends on who flicks the stalls switch quickest.

An incomparable batch of aspiring Kenyatta Cup sprinters, each have claimers, negating handicapper heavy weights. One dare not select a winner from Gold Pot, Dusha, Firing Line, or Century Fox, as it largely depends on who flicks the stalls switch quickest.

Slight preference is for Firing Line (Michael Fundi), as her past collateral is profoundly established. What can be declared for sure, is that the Public are now permitted entry to Ngong.

Even Totalisator Dividends from Swinger, Accumulator, Exacta, and, exotic bets, are back in order.

Having grown accustomed to full cards of features last season, it is strange returning to a semblance of normality, and, we are proud of David Wakhu, resident Golf pro, for recent Rift Valley Achievements.

Notable deletions to groan about are trainer's Captain Oruya, and, Maralynn Bengough. Both have bowed down, but unhesitatingly contributed to racing with polished vogue.

SELECTIONS

1.20 pm The Bar, Bullet

1.55 pm It's a Date, Crumpet

2.30 pm Pat-see, Ameerah

3.05 pm Fancy Dan, Doedoro

3.35 pm Kenyan Queen, Quasar

4.10 pm Firing Line, Century Fox

1:20 Race 1 The Shujaa Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 5- 4) Buxton D. Tanui 60.0 4

2 ( 1- 2- 1) Bullet P. Kinuthia (3.5) 59.0 2

3 ( 3- 2- 2) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 59.0 H 1

4 ( 10- 4- 1) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 53.0 3

5 ( 4- 5- 6) Kidnap M. Fundi (5.0) 50.0 H 5

FORM GUIDE: THE BAR (SAF) (5/4) BULLET (6/4) SALT

LAKE (SAF) (7/4) BUXTON (4/1) KIDNAP (7/1)

1:55 Race 2 The Nginda Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6- 3- 4) Crumpet R. Kibet 57.0 2

2 ( 2-w) It's a Date Le. Sercombe 57.0 3

3 ( 7) Shikanzen P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 6

4 - Fred Astaire D. Miri 56.5 1

5 - Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 56.5 5

6 - Cindy P. Kiarie 55.0 4

FORM GUIDE: IT'S A DATE (1/1) CRUMPET (3/1) FRED

ASTAIRE (5/1) CINDY (6/1) SATYAN (SAF) (7/1)

SHIKANZEN (10/1)

2:30 Race 3 The Thogoto Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 4) Chadwick R. Kibet 58.5 4

2 ( 5-w) Roxstar J. Muhindi 58.5 6

3 ( 2- 5) Ameerah P. Kiarie 57.0 H 2

4 ( 3- 3- 4) Glitter D. Miri 57.0 5

5 ( 4) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 57.0 3

6 - Chipping D. Tanui 56.5 1

FORM GUIDE: AMEERAH (2/1) PAT-SEE (5/2) CHADWICK

(3/1) GLITTER (7/2) ROXSTAR (5/1) CHIPPING (7/1)

3:05 Race 4 The Gatundu Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 1- 2) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 60.0 H 7

2 ( 2- 1- 5) Deodoro P. Kiarie 57.0 6

3 ( 2- 1- 5) Fancy Dan (SAF) D. Tanui 55.0 3

4 ( 1- 4- 4) La Cha Cha (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 55.0 2

5 ( 4- 7- 4) West Lothian P. Mungai 55.0 5

6 (w- 3- 3) Zodi West (ZIM) Le. Sercombe 54.0 1

7 ( 2- 2- 2) Miss Zuri M. Fundi (5.0) 50.0 4

FORM GUIDE: RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (7/4) DEODORO

(5/2) FANCY DAN (SAF) (7/2) WEST LOTHIAN (4/1) MISS

ZURI (9/2) LA CHA CHA (SAF) (5/1) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (6/1)

3:35 Race 5 The Eldoret Race Club Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 27 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 3- 1) Quasar (SAF) J. Muhindi 61.0 5

2 ( 1- 5- 1) Coralline R. Wako (5.0) 53.0 1

3 ( 3- 2- 3) Karowe D. Miri 53.0 6

4 ( 1- 2- 3) Kenyan Queen (SAF) P. Mungai 52.0 4

5 ( 1- 3- 3) Class Action P. Kiarie 51.0 3

6 ( 5- 4- 3) Grace Kelly (SAF) D. Tanui 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: QUASAR (SAF) (1/1) CLASS ACTION (7/4)

KENYAN QUEEN (SAF) (2/1) KAROWE (3/1) CORALLINE

(7/2) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (5/1)

4:10 Race 6 The Kenyatta Cup

Distance 1200m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over. Restricted to riders entitled to claim under Rule 40.

1 ( 3- 1- 1) Gold Pot (SAF) O. Chaba (5.0) 67.0 3

2 ( 1-w- 2) Firing Line M. Fundi (5.0) 61.0 4

3 ( 1- 1- 3) Century Fox C. Kimani (2.0) 50.0 2

4 ( 2- 1- 4) Dusha (ZIM) R. Wako (5.0) 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (6/4) GOLD POT (SAF) (7/4)