Benbatl wins back-to-back Joel Stakes at Newmarket

Jockeys are hugely complimentary when their steeds oblige in major features, but we have not heard Oisin Murphy being as overwhelmed as he was when describing Benbatl as his "horse of a lifetime".

The duo were absolute poetry in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday. Benbatl, 7, slammed the door shut on Pogo (Kieran Shoemark 14-1), for trainer Saeed Bin Suror, at 13-8.

The margin of 3/4 of a length sounds tight, but Pogo had nothing more to offer. Master of the Seas (William Buick 11-8), went low on his fuel gauge which showed empty for third.

Oisin Murphy was understandably worried, after Benbatl missed the break at Goodwood. On this occasion, all went accordingly as Benbatl stormed from the gates, justifying showering praises from every corner. His first Royal Ascot flush was four years ago in the Hampton Court Stakes.

Oisin has now ridden in excess of 200 engagements for Saeed Bin Suror, who conditions the Godolphin outfit. Benbatl covered a mile speedily in 1:34:5/10, Master of the Seas was regarded as a better option, also from the Godolphin set-up, but that didn't happen. Earnings to date on Benbatl, are touching six million Sterling pounds.