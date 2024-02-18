Beatbox deletes bridesmaid label to beat strong quality in $175,000 Fair Ground stakes

Deleting three consecutive second-place finishes, Beatbox (Joel Rosario 9-2) journeyed up the rail to neck-out Strong Quality in the $175,000 Fair Grounds Stakes.

Pioneer of the Nile's son, covered 1 1/18 miles in 1:49.9/10 on soft going. A riveting neck also separated second from third as Johny’s Fireball rounded out the trifecta.

Facing 10 older male rivals, the 6-year-old horse trained by Cherie DeVaux, secured his first graded stakes win.

“He’s a really fun horse,” said Cherie. “It’s always nice when he comes out and runs his race, as he did when winning the Colonel Bradley last out. Strong Quality went to the lead. Overcoming an outside post to find a spot-saving ground, Beatbox tracked in mid-pack through the far turn.

As Strong Quality held the lead into the stretch, his inner rivals attacked from both sides with Beatbox threatening from the rail as Johny’s Fireball (Ricardo Santana 4-1), engaged to his outside. The three dueled to the wire, with Strong Quality maintaining the advantage over Johny’s Fireball. Gigante rounded out the superfecta.

***

Xtreme Diva (Eduardo Gallardo 2-5), notched her second career stakeser, after outlasting Blue Squall in the $150,000 Dixie Belle for 3-year-old filly sprinters at Oaklawn in Hot Springs.

Trainer Mac Robertson was super happy with the result. Tanya Showers, Xtreme Smoke Show, and Sharp Tune, the early leader, completed the order of finish

Fourth early, Xtreme Diva advanced to the leaders with a four-wide bid turning for home and gained a narrow advantage over Blue Squall in the mid-stretch. Xtreme Diva and Blue Squall, on the inside, matched strides to the wire.

The Minnesota-bred daughter of Coal Front covered six furlongs in 1:10.7/10, raising her lifetime earnings to $255,642.

Xtreme Diva and Xtreme Smoke Show are also trained by Mac. Xtreme Diva became the third Dixie Belle winner for Mac.

“She ran powerfully,” Mac said. “I was glad Blue Squal didn’t switch leads. We got kind of a lucky bob. I was worried when she parked out wide. But then she got there.”

***

Sitting third just off the early leaders, Brad Cox's Tarifa, switched outside off the far turn, took command, holding off favourite Intricate (Tyler Gaffalione 2-5), taking down the $300,000 Rachel Alexandra by a comfortable 2.75 lengths.

It marked a prime score for the 3-year-old daughter of Bernardini, a Godolphin homebred. She achieved a tasty 50 points for the Longines Kentucky Oaks.

When expected pacesetter Pennick hopped at the start, Perfect Shot inherited an early lead. Alpine Princess, Brad's other runner, sat a length behind, tracking in second over the sloppy main track.