Be there or be square for Ngong's season closure

Steadily progressive, Assured (Michael Fundi), has won over 3,200m, so we must bolster his credits in the 2,400m Jockey Club Stakes, George Dew Challenge Series. Unbeaten in this country, Assured is not entirely bombproof when Coffee Break and General Lee are around, but he is likely to swallow them up in the later stages. Can offer no enthusiasm for the others.

Lucinda Voorspuy is reunited again with Cindy in the Nairobi Town Plate. Together, they blasted the Kenya Police Cup, but Maria, Ten Eighty, and, Chipping, are best equipped for this task, due to extra distance. Have a gander at the Alpha Romeo Sprint. Rahal has a five-kilo claimer in Tache, plus a robust chunk of form. Madame Zee should be punter's Exacta coupling.

The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes is solely dependent upon who copes with a leap from 1,200m to one mile. Treasure Trove, Sheriff John Stone, and, Darling Me, are unassailable down the straight. However, this is a different ball game. Recommending you all stay for the after-racing summation party where prizes are presented, along with ample jollification.

SELECTIONS

12.45 pm Pin Up Girl, Antwerp

1.20 pm Ten Eighty, Maria

1.55 pm. Joanna, Carlisle

2.30 pm Treasure Trove, Sheriff John Stone

3.05 pm Bedford, Russian Wonder

3.40 pm Assured, Coffee Break, General Lee

4.15 pm Rahal, Madame Zee

























12:45 Race 1 The Hardy Maiden Cup

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for two year olds and over at starting. To carry 57.5kg.Fillies 56kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 6) Antwerp J. Muhindi 57. 3

2 ( 6- 7) Pin Up Gal Le. Sercombe 56. 2

3 ( 9) The Sparkler H. Muya 56. 1

FORM GUIDE: ANTWERP (2/1) PIN UP GAL (3/1) THE SPARKLER

(5/1)

1:20 Race 2 The Nairobi Town Plate

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 24 and below at closing.Restricted to Amateurs and 5kg Claimers only.

NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 6- 4- 1) Wimborne W. Langat 60. 1

2 ( 2- 2- 2) Maria A. Wambua 59. 6

3 ( 5- 1- 4) Cindy L. Voorspuy 58. H 4

4 ( 7- 1- 4) Marlow K. Nganga 58. 7

5 ( 1- 1- 3) Ten Eighty K. Ngugi 58. 2

6 ( 4- 4- 1) Ameerah N. Karanja 56. H 5

7 ( 4- 1- 1) Chipping A. Tache 52. 3

FORM GUIDE: MARIA (1/2) MARLOW (6/7) TEN EIGHTY (1/1)

CHIPPING (5/4) CINDY (6/4) WIMBORNE (3/1) AMEERAH (5/1)

1:55 Race 3 The Italian Cup

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 2- 5) Dunleavy R. Wako 60. T 1

2 ( 2- 3- 2) Carlisle H. Muya 59. T 5

3 ( 2- 1-w) Joanna Le. Sercombe 59. 6

4 ( 8- 5- 2) Welcome P. Kiarie 57. 4

Breeze (SAF)

5 ( 3- 6- 3) Adleoli A. Tache 52. 2

6 ( 3- 5- 3) Eton Star C. Kimani 52. H 3

FORM GUIDE: CARLISLE (1/2) JOANNA (6/4) DUNLEAVY (2/1)

WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (3/1) ADLEOLI (7/1) ETON STAR (10/1)

2:30 Race 4 The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes

Distance 1600m. A terms race for two-year-olds only. To carry 57kg.

Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 2) Sheriff John H. Muya 57. H 1

Stone (SAF)

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Treasure Cove J. Muhindi 57. 4

3 ( 3- 1- 1) Darling Me R. Wako 55. 3

4 ( 1- 2- 6) Sticky Ricket C. Kimani 55. 2

FORM GUIDE: TREASURE COVE (1/2) SHERIFF JOHN STONE (SAF)

(1/1) DARLING ME (5/4) STICKY RICKET (5/1)





3:05 Race 5 The Gooch Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 4- 1) Bedford M. Fundi 62. 3

2 ( 3- 4- 5) Grand Surabi K. Ngugi 62. 4

(SAF)

3 ( 2- 2- 2) Russian J. Muhindi 58. 1 Wonder (SAF)

4 ( 6- 7- 2) Tronador (SAF) H. Muya 50. 2

FORM GUIDE: BEDFORD (1/2) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (2/1)

TRONADOR (SAF) (3/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (10/1)

3:40 Race 6 The Jockey Club Stakes

George Drew Challenge SeriesDistance 2400m. A terms race for three-year-olds and over. Four-year-olds & over to carry 58kgand three-year-olds 56kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING

ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Assured (SAF) M. Fundi 58. H 3

2 ( 1- 1- 2) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 58. 6

(SAF)

3 ( 4- 4- 5) Deodoro P. Kiarie 58. 2

4 ( 3- 3- 4) General Lee H. Muya 58. 5

5 (w- 4- 3) Bampton C. Kimani 56. 1

6 ( 2- 6- 5) Beeston Le. Sercombe 56. T 4

FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/3) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1)

GENERAL LEE (6/4) BAMPTON (5/1) DEODORO (7/1) BEESTON

(8/1)

4:15 Race 7 The Alfa Romeo Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 1-w- 3) Rahal A. Tache 61. 7

2 ( 6- 1- 5) Twyford R. Wako 61. 3

3 ( 2- 3-w) The Gambler A. Wambua 56. 4

4 ( 1- 4- 7) Pitch Le. Sercombe 53. 5

5 ( 2- 1- 6) Leap of Faith J. Muhindi 52. 8 (SAF)

6 ( 3- 3- 2) Whispers C. Kimani 52. 1

7 ( 3- 1- 3) Madame Zee P. Kiarie 51. H 6 (SAF)

8 ( 5- 3- 4) Caspar H. Muya 50. 2

FORM GUIDE: MADAME ZEE (SAF) (1/1) LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (6/4)

RAHAL (7/4) WHISPERS (2/1) TWYFORD (3/1) PITCH (4/1) THE

GAMBLER (5/1) CASPAR (7/1)