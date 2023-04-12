Basketball: Varsity teams to contest Summit Cup

The fourth edition of the Summit Cup Men’s Basketball Championship has been set for Friday to Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

But unlike in the previous editions, this year’s contest will only feature Under-23 university teams.

Kenyatta University, Strathmore University, Multimedia University of Kenya, University of Nairobi, Zetech University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology, Africa Nazarene University, and United States International University Africa are the teams that will feature in the contest.

The winner will pocket Sh100,000, while the first and second runners-up will receive Sh50,000 and Sh30,000 respectively.

The championship has been organised by Sterling Sports & Arts Inc., which is owned by former Alliance Girls’ High School basketball coach Job Waka.

The company seeks to empower, improve lifestyle and promote the development of children, youth and adults through sports.

Waka said the idea to focus on the U23 in this year’s contest is to give the university players within that age bracket a platform to showcase their skills.

“The Under-23 tournament is a coming-out party of sorts for rising university men’s stars. We expect a thrilling tournament because those teams boast of rich basketball talent," wAKA SAID.

The teams will on Thursday be drawn in two pools of four each.