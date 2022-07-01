Basketball: Ulinzi train guns on Terrorists

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors will start as favorites to maintain their unbeaten record in the men's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League when they take on University of Nairobi's Terrorists at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday from 4pm.

The Eastleigh-based soldiers, under new head coach Bernard Mufutu have comfortably won three consecutive matches and will be keen to extend their perfect record against the varsity side.

Ulinzi Warriors opened the new season with a 71-51 victory over Zetech University Titans, rocked Eldonets Plantinum 66-53 and demolished Thunder 65-39.

Coach Eugene Genga's Terrorists will be playing their first match of the new season which kicked off on June 5.

"We have experienced challenges in preparing for the new season because our outdoor training grounds were closed without being given an alternative venue," said Genga.

Terrorists, who meet Equity Bank in another tricky fixture on Sunday, is a team on transition after having lost some players who graduated but they are ready for the daunting task ahead.

Ulinzi Warriors team manager Stephen Bartilol said: "We lost the 2021 league title to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-2 in the play-off final because of fatigue and we are focused to recapture the crown this year.''

He said the team prepared well for the new season with the promotion of two youthful players Stephen Simiyu and Elisha Odhiambo from lower team Snipers formerly Moi Air Base Morans.

The soldiers will greatly miss the services of dangerous shooting guard Eric Mutoro, who is away with Kenya Morans in Egypt for 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Veterans William Ochieng, Collins Muliro and Antonio Bwire are expected to star for the on-form Ulinzi Warriors.

On Saturday, Equity Bank Dumas, who lost narrowly 64-61 to Thunder in extra-time last weekend, will face baptism of fire against coach Job Munene's Zetech University Titans from 2pm. Zetech Titans are without a win in two outings and will approach Dumas cautiously.

On Sunday, the bankers will conclude their weekend outing against Terrorists from 4pm.

In Eldoret, Eldonets men and women's teams will host Kisumu-based Ladeside and Lady Bucks on Saturday for the first time this year.

Coach Tylor Ongwae's Eldonets men's team Plantinum, who had a shaky start losing their two opening matches in Nairobi 84-52 against hosts Blades and 66-53 to Ulinzi Warriors, will enjoy home advantage as they host Lakeside starting 11am.

Eldonets women's team, who also suffered a 61-52 defeat at the hands of much improved ANU, will entertain Lady Bucks in their Premier League showdown from 9am.

In Saturday's women's Premier League matches, Storms - who started the new season poorly with a huge 95-42 loss to champions KPA in Mombasa - will go all out to beat coach Maurice "OB" Obilo's Zetech University from 12pm.

On Sunday, coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore University Swords will return to Nyayo to entertain newly-promoted Scarlet in their first leg tie.

Swords gave a good account of themselves before losing 59-42 to champions KPA last weekend and the wounded students will start as favorites to garner maximum points from the inexperienced newcomers Scarlet.

In the lower tier competition, newcomers Butere Girls High School will make their first appearance in Nairobi against hosts USIU-A on Saturday from 9am.

Butere Girls shocked experienced Western Delight 62-49 in their first match at home and the girls are motivated to give USIU-A a run for their money.

Western Delight will host newcomers Swift at Kakamega Police Canteen from 9am. Newcomers TH 3 Swish will host Multi-Media University at Menegai High School also at 9am.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nyayo

Blazers v Snipers (9am), Neosasa v KCA-U (10.30am), Storms v Zetech University(12pm), Equity Bank Dumas v Zetech University Titans (2pm), Terrorists v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm).

Eldoret

Eldonets v Kisumu Lady Bucks (9am), Eldonets Plantinum v Lakeside (11am)

Nakuru

TH 3 Swish v MMU (9am)

Kakamega

Western Delight v Swift (9am).

Sunday

Nyayo