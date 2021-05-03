Basketball team ready to resume training ahead of Cup qualifiers

KPA's Selina Okumu gestures in a match against Storms during their Kenya Basketball Federation Women Premier League play-offs semi-finals Game One on November 24, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

  • While Purity  Adhiambo (Bangladesh), Mercy Wanyama (based in Spain), Rose Ouma (Dubai), Felmas Koranga  and Clara Rotich (USA)  have played for the national women team before, US-based Victoria Atieno Rynolds and Brenda Adhiambo Wasuda are itching to wear the national team colours for the first time.
  • Victoria Rynolds, Mercy Wanyama, Purity Adhiambo and Rose Ouma attended the team’s unveiling ceremony at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday last week via video link from their bases.

Kenya women’s basketball team training sessions which failed to start last weekend in view of a government ban on sports are scheduled to start on Friday.

