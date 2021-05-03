Basketball team ready to resume training ahead of Cup qualifiers

Kenya women’s basketball team training sessions which failed to start last weekend in view of a government ban on sports are scheduled to start on Friday.

On Saturday, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said that officials from the Sport and Health ministries will meet this to announce new protocols to guide the resumption of local sporting activities.

All the foreign-based basketball players who were named in the national team a fortnight ago have confirmed their availability for Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers set for July in Cairo.

Kenya Basketball Federation Treasurer Peter Orero who is in charge of the committee coordinating the team’s activities yesterday confirmed that the team will hold its first training session in Nairobi on Friday.

Orero expects all local-based players in camp ahead of the qualifiers set to tip off on July 5 in Cairo.

“The ladies are itching to go. They cannot wait to start preparing for Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers due in Cairo. We are looking to reclaim the top spot in Zone Five after losing the overall title to Uganda in 2019,” Orero said while thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing sporting activities to resume.

Orero said the team’s management will ensure training sessions are conducted in strict adherence to health guidelines from the ministries of Health and Sport.

“We just have to start. We have a young new team that is hungry for success but it must be given the best preparation if we are to reclaim our place in African women’s basketball especially after the recent exploits by Kenya Morans team,” Orero said.

Orero is happy that the foreign-based players are motivated to play for their country, some for the first time ever.

While Purity Adhiambo (Bangladesh), Mercy Wanyama (based in Spain), Rose Ouma (Dubai), Felmas Koranga and Clara Rotich (USA) have played for the national women team before, US-based Victoria Atieno Rynolds and Brenda Adhiambo Wasuda are itching to wear the national team colours for the first time.