Basketball: Strathmore Blades make it three wins on the trot

Strathmore University Blades maintained top position in the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League standings after registering their third consecutive victory at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Red-hot Blades defeated Eldoret-based Plantinum Eldonets 84-52 to take an early lead with six points.

Coach Tonny Ochieng's side, who were eliminated by Ulinzi Warriors in the best-of-five play-offs semi-final last season, were on fire from the start, taking a commanding 26-8 first quarter lead and were cruising 44-13 at the breather.

Blades started the 2022 season with a 73-65 victory over Umoja and then shocked Thunder 76-69 in their second match.

Newly promoted Zetech University fell to Africa Nazarene University 61-48 after trailing 26-18 at the break.

Zetech University had lost 71-51 to former champions Ulinzi Warriors in their opening match.

Eldonets women's team also returned home empty handed when hosts Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) rallied from behind to defeat them 46-31.

Eldonets had started well leading comfortably 22-19 at half-time, but could not finish off the students, who hit back to punish them 20-2 in the last quarter.

Women's Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority garnered maximum two points in their season opener after they humiliated Storms 95-42 in Mombasa on Saturday.

The dock women, who snatched the Premier League title from Equity Bank in April, led with a huge 52-42 margin at the breather in the one-sided match at KPA Makande Gymnasium.

KPA and Eagle Wings occupy the top two position with two points each.

Western Delight had bad outing in Nairobi after losing their two women's Premier League matches at the weekend.

KCA-U beat Western Delight 54-46 before Strathmore University Swords also defeated them 48-21. Eagle Wings harvested two points following their 44-40 win over JKUAT.



In the men's Division One league matches, hosts Baobab Blazers failed to impress before their home fans losing 92-49 to newcomers Mosichers.

Congo Nets, who are making their debut in the men's Division Two, clobbered Nebulas from Kakamega 46-31.

Little Prince celebrated their first victory in their men's Division Two when they rocked newcomers Feba 56-37. Little Prince had made a false start losing narrowly 44-42 to JKUAT in their opening match.

