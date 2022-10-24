Basketball: Race hots up as first leg nears end

The battle for top position in this year's Kenya National Basketball League intensified after 13 clubs concluded their first leg matches at the weekend.

Equity Bank Dumas head the men's Premier League table standings with 20 points from 11 matches.

The bankers, who have never won the league title, have won nine matches and lost two.

Eight time winners Ulinzi Warriors are second on the 12-team league with 20 points. Ulinzi ended their 11 outings with nine wins and two losses.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) lie third after having garnered 19 points from nine wins and one loss.

The dockers will return to the summit should they win against the much-improved Kenyatta University Pirates at their backyard on Saturday.

City Thunder are in fourth position with 19 points after having completed their 11 outings with eight victories and three losses.

Africa Nazarene University (ANU) Wolfpacks were shocked 74-61 by fellow students Pirates in an explosive showdown last weekend.

As a result, ANU are in fifth position on 16 points. ANU, who have shown brilliant performances on their debut in the top flight beating giants KPA, Blades and Terrorists, have won six matches and lost four with one first leg match remaining.

Pirates occupy eighth spot on 14 points. In the women's Premier League, University of Nairobi (Uon)Dynamites narrowed their chances of finishing second after dropping one vital point at the weekend.

Dynamites lost their second match after falling to ANU Panthers 66-64. Coach Juma Kent's Dynamites, who had registered six straight victories, are placed fourth on the standings with 16 points.

Dynamites are left with two matches against Equity Bank and Eagle Wings.

Champions KPA head the 12-team pack with 20 points after winning all their 10 matches.

The dock women are favorites to beat Oryx in their last match at home on Saturday as they bid to end the first leg with a 100 percent record.

Storms are second on the standings after having completed their 11 matches with 18 points.