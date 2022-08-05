Basketball leagues in two-week break

Kenya Basketball Federation has called off Premier and lower tier league matches for two weeks until August 20, fixtures secretary Joseph Amoko said on Friday.

Amoko said the federation reached the decision to allow players and other stakeholders the opportunity to participate to take part in the General Elections scheduled for August 9.

He said they have officially communicated to relevant authority requesting to use the newly opened Ulinzi Sports Complex for both Premier and Division one league matches for the rest of the season when action resumes after the two weeks break.

"We were allowed to host the league matches at the new venue last weekend and the facility is highly recommended to be used by all Nairobi-based clubs," Amoko said.

Hosts Ulinzi Warriors opened their home-court venue with a resounding 66-51 victory over much-improved Africa Nazarene University. The victory saw Ulinzi Warriors move to the summit of the standings with 13 points from six wins and one loss.