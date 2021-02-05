Basketball league season to open with record 30 fixtures

Defending men’s champions Ulinzi Warriors and women’s champions Equity Bank will be in action on the opening weekend of this year’s National Classic Basketball League that tips off on February 13.

Warriors will face off with league returnees University of Nairobi Terrorists on the opening day at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium while Equity Bank will have a date with United States International University (USIU) a day later at the same venue.

Ulinzi team manager Bartilol Mbuyu said he will be maintaining the same team that did duty for him last season while dismissing rumours that guard Victor Bosire had left the KDF side for Equity Bank.

“There are no additions and nobody is leaving,” he said.

Defending women’s champions Equity Bank on the other hand have beefed up their squad with gifted point guard Jemimah Knight, small forward Purity Afande and Maryanne Wairimu joining the bankers.

According to the fixtures released by KBF fixtures secretary Joseph Amoko, a record 30 games are lined up on the first weekend with former champions KPA men’s and women’s sides hosting Kenyatta University teams, Oryx and Pirates in Mombasa.