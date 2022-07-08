Basketball league: Champs KPA look to stretch winning run

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League when they host two Nairobi-based teams at their Makande gymnasium this weekend.

The Anthony Ojukwu-coached KPA, who have won all their three first leg matches, will start as favourites against Jomo Kenya University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) at 2pm on Saturday.

The Dockers, who defeated Strathmore University Swords 59-42 and punished ANU 78-26 in their last two away outings in Nairobi, take on Zetech Sparks from 12.30pm on Sunday.

Zetech Sparks could well fancy their chances against the champs.

Zetech comfortably walloped Storms 52-28 in their last match and their coach Maurice Obilo will be keen to ride on the momentum.

Ojukwu is confident that veteran Natalie Akinyi, Selina Okumu, Jemima Knight will team up well with new signings, forward Belinda Akoth and Linda Alando to collect maximum points this weekend.

“We have trained hard in both offense and defense to keep the scoresheet clean since we have no injuries," said Ojukwu.

In Saturday's women's Premier League top fixture at Nyayo, unbeaten former champions Equity Bank Hawks will entertain struggling Eagle Wings from 2pm.

Equity Bank overpowered Strathmore University Swords 54-41 and will be the favourites.

Eagles Wings were humiliated 69-32 by Storms and will require a big effort to lift themselves up.

Eagle Wings had made a bright start to the season beating JKUAT 44-40.

In the men's Premier League, red-hot Thunder, who defeated Equity Bank Hawks 64-61 in overtime, will meet Umoja on Saturday from 4pm in a match that is expected to be tightly fought.

Umoja, under coach Evin Sunguti, will be confident of stretching favoured Thunder.

Umoja also dismissed Zetech Titans 77-68 and have shown their strength at this level.

Fixtures

Saturday: (at Nyayo) - Mustangs v KCA (10am), Strathmore University v Neosasa (12pm), Eagle Wings v Equity Hawks (2pm), Thunder v Umoja (4pm); (At Makande) - Coastal Queen’s (8am), Moischer Nets v NBK (9.30am), Baobab Blazers v JKUAT (11am), Coastal King’s JKUAT (12.30pm), KPA v JKUAT (2pm); (at Kakamega) - Western Delight v Scarlet (9am); (at Eldoret) - Shoot 4 Life v Blazers (9am)